D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 51 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

D.B. Root & Company LLC reduced its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,746 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $445,000. Certuity LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 8,366 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,160,680 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $305,770,000 after purchasing an additional 9,339 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.83.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.1 %

MCD traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $298.17. 585,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,796,310. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $288.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.17. The stock has a market cap of $216.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

