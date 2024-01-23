D.B. Root & Company LLC Raises Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,691 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,852 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 68,353 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,714 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 48,181 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in BHP Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 50,250 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

BHP stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,671,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.99. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.28 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BHP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,833.33.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

