D.B. Root & Company LLC Purchases 7,566 Shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,566 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC owned 0.14% of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BALT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 4,231.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 8,463 shares during the period.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Stock Performance

BATS:BALT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.73. 102,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.15.

About Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

