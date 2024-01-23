D.B. Root & Company LLC Purchases 192 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 692.9% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $2.15 on Tuesday, reaching $311.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,057. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $248.96 and a 52-week high of $317.82. The company has a market cap of $118.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 47.48%.

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,330,498.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.45.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

