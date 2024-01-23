D.B. Root & Company LLC Purchases 1,033 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.3% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pecaut & CO. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $444.17. 1,424,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,405,008. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $428.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $412.54. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.76 and a 1 year high of $445.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

