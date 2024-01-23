D.B. Root & Company LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 17,526 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $76.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,452,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,063,813. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.32 and its 200 day moving average is $72.99. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $78.16.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

