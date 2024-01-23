D.B. Root & Company LLC Increases Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,256 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Trimble by 319,324.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 77,939,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,126,122,000 after buying an additional 77,915,200 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Trimble by 86,928.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,426,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $223,792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,180 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Trimble by 283.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,530,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $279,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089,901 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter worth $162,931,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,550,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $290,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155,709 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

Insider Transactions at Trimble

In related news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $102,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,449.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $48,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,356 shares in the company, valued at $9,925,723.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $102,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,449.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,428 shares of company stock worth $781,087 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Price Performance

TRMB traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.29. 541,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.48. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $62.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.37.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $957.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.41 million. Trimble had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 12.87%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Trimble

Trimble Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.