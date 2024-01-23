D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $736,000 Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 93.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,413,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,857,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,721,000 after purchasing an additional 767,621 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,225,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,638,000 after purchasing an additional 569,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 284.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,491,000 after purchasing an additional 567,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.
L3Harris Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NYSE LHX traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,808. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $219.31.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.73.
About L3Harris Technologies
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
