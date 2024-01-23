D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $1.21 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,282,000 after buying an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth about $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMI stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.12. 289,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,277. The company has a 50-day moving average of $233.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.42. The company has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.18 and a twelve month high of $265.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.38.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

