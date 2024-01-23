D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

D.B. Root & Company LLC reduced its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 14.0% during the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 76,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 9,334 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 720.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 615,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,576,000 after purchasing an additional 540,357 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 8.2% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth about $2,267,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 27.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPC stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.46. The company had a trading volume of 438,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.36 and a 1 year high of $85.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.51%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.60.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

