D.B. Root & Company LLC Boosts Stock Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the quarter. RH comprises about 0.8% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of RH by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of RH by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RH. Barclays upped their target price on RH from $256.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on RH from $365.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush decreased their target price on RH from $335.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on RH from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on RH from $375.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.00.

In other RH news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 33,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total transaction of $10,423,493.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other RH news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total value of $694,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 33,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total value of $10,423,493.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,523 shares of company stock valued at $25,770,327. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RH traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $268.85. 170,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,257. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $276.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.61. RH has a 12-month low of $207.26 and a 12-month high of $406.38.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($1.36). The business had revenue of $751.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.96 million. RH had a return on equity of 81.84% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RH will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

