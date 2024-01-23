CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives $221.78 Consensus PT from Brokerages

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $224.17.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised CyberArk Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $207.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 103.2% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 2.9% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 12,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 539.5% in the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 60,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after acquiring an additional 51,230 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at $2,522,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 37.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after acquiring an additional 14,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

CYBR stock opened at $234.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.28 and a beta of 1.10. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $120.11 and a fifty-two week high of $239.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $191.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.50 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

