Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock Position Trimmed by Syntal Capital Partners LLC

Syntal Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 46.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its position in shares of Cummins by 1.2% in the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 5.1% in the first quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cummins stock traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.90. 512,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,186. The company has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.18 and a 52 week high of $265.28.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 billion. Equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.38.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

