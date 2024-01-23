CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

CrossFirst Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ CFB opened at $13.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $661.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.45. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1-year low of $9.29 and a 1-year high of $14.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrossFirst Bankshares

In other news, Director Michael Kent Robinson sold 8,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $93,067.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,484.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 34,337 shares of company stock valued at $357,102 in the last three months. 8.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrossFirst Bankshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFB. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 906.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. 54.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, 1-4 family real estate, multifamily real estate, commercial and industrial, energy, and consumer loans.

