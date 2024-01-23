Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC Sells 1,283 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 305.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHKP. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.95.

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $157.05. The company had a trading volume of 743,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,305. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $117.18 and a 12-month high of $160.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.82.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $596.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.85 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

