Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,000. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF accounts for 1.2% of Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGP. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period.

SPGP stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.26. 476,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,733. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a twelve month low of $80.32 and a twelve month high of $99.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

