Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC Invests $2.73 Million in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:GLOF)

Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:GLOF – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 79,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,000. iShares Global Equity Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $338,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $547,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $212,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $434,000. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $228,000.

iShares Global Equity Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $38.37. 1,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,850. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.84. iShares Global Equity Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $38.43.

About iShares Global Equity Factor ETF

The iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (GLOF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities from around the world. Stocks are selected and weighted to optimize exposure to five factors: quality, value, momentum, smaller size and low volatility.

