Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 34.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CTRA. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.13.

Shares of NYSE CTRA traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,686,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,551,290. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.64 and its 200-day moving average is $26.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.23. Coterra Energy has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Equities analysts expect that Coterra Energy will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 75.4% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Coterra Energy by 133.3% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

