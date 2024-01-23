Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Stake Trimmed by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,267,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $3,011,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,218,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTRA has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.87.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CTRA traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,409,988. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.86. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.23. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 33.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

