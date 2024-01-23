Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,878 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 2.7% of Camden National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 42.3% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 888.9% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total value of $1,132,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,385,479.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total transaction of $505,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,803.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total transaction of $1,132,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,385,479.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,252 shares of company stock valued at $9,245,644 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $635.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $637.40.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of COST stock traded down $5.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $687.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,451,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,208. The company has a market cap of $304.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.76. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $465.33 and a one year high of $698.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $637.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $584.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

