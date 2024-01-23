CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

CSGP has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.18.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CSGP

CoStar Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $83.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group has a 52-week low of $65.12 and a 52-week high of $92.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.41 and a 200 day moving average of $81.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a current ratio of 13.31.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $624.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.65 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 6.49%. On average, research analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoStar Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 96.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CoStar Group

(Get Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.