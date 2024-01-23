Corient Private Wealth LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,911,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,383 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $133,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,689,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908,686 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after buying an additional 7,045,711 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,708,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759,628 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,336,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,474,000 after purchasing an additional 767,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,063,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,012,000 after buying an additional 839,457 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.62. 4,071,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,956,365. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $74.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2105 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

