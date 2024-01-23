Corient Private Wealth LLC Purchases 45,211 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 957,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,211 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $203,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $365,000. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $836,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 59,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,298,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,645,025. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $231.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.10. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $190.18 and a 12 month high of $241.40. The company has a market capitalization of $339.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.