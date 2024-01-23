Corient Private Wealth LLC Purchases 25,943 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 728,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,943 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $182,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pachira Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $19,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.5% during the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.97.

Tesla Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.53. 90,305,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,913,680. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.14, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.07 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $238.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,722 shares of company stock worth $4,510,618 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

