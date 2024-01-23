Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $112.05 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 76.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 803,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 348,441 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $112,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after purchasing an additional 222,556,396 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,707,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,656,795,000 after acquiring an additional 276,413 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,306,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,626,597,000 after purchasing an additional 81,680 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,657,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,366,428,000 after purchasing an additional 110,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,457,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,923,000 after purchasing an additional 22,075 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,417. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $166.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.44. The company has a market capitalization of $52.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

