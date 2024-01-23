Corient Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,042,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,826 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $228,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 200,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $971,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,008,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,471. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

