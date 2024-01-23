Corient Private Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 992,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,207 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Dover worth $138,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dover by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,650,899,000 after buying an additional 224,091 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Dover by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,057,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,223,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,150 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Dover by 81,571.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,997,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,180,792,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987,448 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dover by 1.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,314,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,119,000 after purchasing an additional 61,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,952,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,781,000 after purchasing an additional 59,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.92.

DOV stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.10. 586,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,081. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $127.25 and a 12-month high of $160.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 12.09%. Dover’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.02%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

