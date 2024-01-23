Corient Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 773,250 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $123,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Walmart by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 641,694 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $102,626,000 after acquiring an additional 20,671 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 4.5% in the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 15,935 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 19,403 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 5,629 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Up 0.1 %

Walmart stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,462,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,902,092. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.09 and a 12 month high of $169.94. The company has a market capitalization of $437.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walmart

Insider Activity

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $138,201,592.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233,094,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,393,021,646.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $138,201,592.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233,094,355 shares in the company, valued at $36,393,021,646.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total transaction of $158,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,318,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,984,703 over the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.