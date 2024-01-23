Corient Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 639,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,112 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $157,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Arista Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $1,835,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOOG stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $280.65. The stock had a trading volume of 117,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,799. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.88. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $212.07 and a twelve month high of $281.83.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.