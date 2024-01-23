Corient Private Wealth LLC Acquires 553 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 750,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Ecolab worth $127,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ECL. UBS Group upped their price target on Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ecolab from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ECL stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $199.51. The company had a trading volume of 467,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,389. The company has a market cap of $56.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.91 and a 12 month high of $202.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.87.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.90%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

