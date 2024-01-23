CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CORR opened at $0.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.24. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,247,817 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 21,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way.

Featured Articles

