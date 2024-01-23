Cora Gold (LON:CORA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.00

Cora Gold Limited (LON:CORA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.30 ($0.03), with a volume of 72031 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.30 ($0.03).
Cora Gold Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £8.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.00 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.52, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 5.23.
Cora Gold Company Profile
Cora Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops mineral projects in United States and West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Sanankoro Gold project located in the southern Mali; Yanfolila Gold Belt, located in Southern Mali.
