Coq Inu (COQ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $9.12 Million

Coq Inu (COQ) traded up 16.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Coq Inu has a market capitalization of $78.22 million and $9.12 million worth of Coq Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Coq Inu has traded down 16% against the US dollar. One Coq Inu token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Coq Inu alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Coq Inu Token Profile

Coq Inu’s total supply is 69,420,000,000,000 tokens. Coq Inu’s official Twitter account is @coqinuavax. Coq Inu’s official website is www.coqinu.com.

Coq Inu Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coq Inu (COQ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Coq Inu has a current supply of 69,420,000,000,000. The last known price of Coq Inu is 0.00000098 USD and is down -5.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $6,345,516.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.coqinu.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coq Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coq Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coq Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coq Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coq Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.