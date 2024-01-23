Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 94.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,959 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPRT. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Copart stock traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $49.07. 826,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,917,949. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.28. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.98 and a 1-year high of $51.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

CPRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC initiated coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

