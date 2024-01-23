Convergence Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 35.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,683 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 17.0% in the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 12,527 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 5.4% in the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 20,358 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Visa by 6.6% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 7,917 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 6.8% in the third quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,353 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 8.4% in the third quarter. Lwmg LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $271.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $498.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.76 and a fifty-two week high of $272.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $258.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.04.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.70.

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,092.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,707 shares of company stock valued at $32,183,621 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

