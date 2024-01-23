Compass Ion Advisors LLC Takes $219,000 Position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,398,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,604,000 after purchasing an additional 305,066 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,581,000 after purchasing an additional 20,576 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 929,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,291,000 after purchasing an additional 393,686 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on CIGI shares. National Bankshares downgraded Colliers International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $109.00) on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Colliers International Group from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $130.00 price objective on Colliers International Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.67.

Colliers International Group Price Performance

Colliers International Group stock opened at $117.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 287.52 and a beta of 1.50. Colliers International Group Inc. has a one year low of $83.38 and a one year high of $131.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.49.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 0.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

