Compass Financial Group Inc. Has $7.63 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Compass Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 4.6% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,386,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,361,000 after buying an additional 130,211 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,927,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,411,000 after acquiring an additional 13,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,302,000 after acquiring an additional 215,908 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB stock traded down $1.18 on Tuesday, reaching $209.48. 430,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,816. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.43. The company has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $216.57.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

