Compass Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,069 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Compass Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Compass Financial Group Inc. owned 0.05% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SRLN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.00. 519,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,143,152. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.76. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.62 and a 52 week high of $42.22.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

