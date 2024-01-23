Compass Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Compass Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,385.8% in the third quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 2,352,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,248,000 after buying an additional 2,300,258 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 45.0% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,936,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,840 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 33,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.88. 2,582,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,623,835. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $101.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.62 and a 200 day moving average of $96.05.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

