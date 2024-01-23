Comparing Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) & Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) and Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Cadence Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Civista Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Cadence Bank pays out 46.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Civista Bancshares pays out 22.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cadence Bank has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Civista Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Civista Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Cadence Bank and Civista Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadence Bank 14.61% 11.68% 1.00% Civista Bancshares 21.95% 13.32% 1.26%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadence Bank $2.05 billion 2.64 $463.24 million $2.02 14.69 Civista Bancshares $164.01 million 1.69 $39.43 million $2.89 6.09

This table compares Cadence Bank and Civista Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cadence Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Civista Bancshares. Civista Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cadence Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.2% of Cadence Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of Civista Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Cadence Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Civista Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Cadence Bank has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Civista Bancshares has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cadence Bank and Civista Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadence Bank 1 2 5 1 2.67 Civista Bancshares 0 0 3 0 3.00

Cadence Bank currently has a consensus target price of $26.45, indicating a potential downside of 10.82%. Civista Bancshares has a consensus target price of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 33.45%. Given Civista Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Civista Bancshares is more favorable than Cadence Bank.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services. The company's products and services also comprise small business administration lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance services. It operates in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, Illinois, and Oklahoma, the United States. Cadence Bank was incorporated in 1876 and is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit. The company also purchases equity securities; and provides trust and third-party insurance services. It operates in North Central, West Central, South Western Ohio, South Eastern Indiana, and Northern Kentucky. The company was formerly known as First Citizens Banc Corp and changed its name to Civista Bancshares, Inc. in May 2015. Civista Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio.

