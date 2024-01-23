Comparing Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) and ENEVA S A/S (OTCMKTS:ENEVY)

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) and ENEVA S A/S (OTCMKTS:ENEVY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Altus Power and ENEVA S A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altus Power 0 0 7 0 3.00 ENEVA S A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Altus Power currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.25%. Given Altus Power’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Altus Power is more favorable than ENEVA S A/S.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altus Power 57.98% 0.15% 0.04% ENEVA S A/S 28.38% 15.15% 7.51%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Altus Power and ENEVA S A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Altus Power has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENEVA S A/S has a beta of -28.9, indicating that its share price is 2,990% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.9% of Altus Power shares are held by institutional investors. 31.6% of Altus Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Altus Power and ENEVA S A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altus Power $101.16 million 9.00 $55.44 million $0.52 10.94 ENEVA S A/S $856.12 million 2.25 $242.92 million N/A N/A

ENEVA S A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Altus Power.

Summary

Altus Power beats ENEVA S A/S on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, Inc., a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About ENEVA S A/S

Eneva S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in Brazil. It generates electricity through coal, natural gas, hydro, and solar energy. The company has an operational installed capacity of 2.2 GWs. It also engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas; and energy trading activities. The company was formerly known as MPX Energia S.A. and changed its name to Eneva S.A. in October 2013. Eneva S.A. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

