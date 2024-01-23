Column Capital Advisors LLC Sells 10,386 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Column Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,386 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Column Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after acquiring an additional 296,194,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95,537.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,317,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $867,198,000 after purchasing an additional 21,295,255 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $362,618,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,959.4% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 8,353,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147,634 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,663,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $39.44. 7,361,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,657,135. The firm has a market cap of $70.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.39 and its 200-day moving average is $40.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

