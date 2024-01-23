Column Capital Advisors LLC Has $415,000 Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.29.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.2 %

IBM traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $173.17. 1,898,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,972,242. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $174.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.12. The stock has a market cap of $158.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

