Column Capital Advisors LLC Has $366.62 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Column Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 933,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319,918 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 22.2% of Column Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $366,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,497,927,000 after purchasing an additional 199,871,215 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493,148 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,706.7% during the third quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,186 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $444.61. 1,678,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,423,299. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $428.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $412.54. The company has a market capitalization of $355.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.76 and a one year high of $445.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

