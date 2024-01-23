Column Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB)

Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 691,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,395 shares during the period. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF accounts for 1.8% of Column Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Column Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF worth $30,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYDB. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $220,000.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS HYDB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.26. The company had a trading volume of 80,890 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.78. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $49.60 and a twelve month high of $51.73.

About iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

