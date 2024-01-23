Column Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Column Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,897 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 20,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 16,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period.

VWOB stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,467. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $57.18 and a 12 month high of $64.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.97.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3037 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

