Column Capital Advisors LLC Buys 209,660 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,622,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,660 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF comprises 4.3% of Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Column Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.09% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $70,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 769.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

IGF stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.96. The stock had a trading volume of 279,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,190. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $40.38 and a 52-week high of $49.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.34. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.907 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

