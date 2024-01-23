Column Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 102,919.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,556,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,939,886,000 after acquiring an additional 458,110,957 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,644,765 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,433,075,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $784,509,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,014 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.6 %

DIS traded down $1.52 on Tuesday, reaching $93.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,547,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,583,009. The stock has a market cap of $171.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.35. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.21 and its 200 day moving average is $87.27.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 23.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

