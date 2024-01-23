Column Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 717 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 20,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 6,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DFAI stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $28.02. The stock had a trading volume of 377,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,357. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.09. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $28.78.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

