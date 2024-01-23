Column Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 10,421 Shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,421 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period.

DFGR stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.94. 66,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,814. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $27.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.01.

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

